Tottenham Hotspur's Emmanuel Adebayor celebrates his goal against Sunderland during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Tottenham Hotspur striker Emmanuel Adebayor has returned from compassionate leave and is available for Saturday's Premier League match against Burnley, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday.

Adebayor, who returned home to Togo for personal reasons earlier this month, has not played for Spurs since criticising the White Hart Lane supporters after Tottenham's 2-1 defeat by Stoke City on Nov. 9.

"He's available," Pochettino told a news conference. "After, we will see if I pick him or not. I'm happy with Ade and how he's been training.

"Maybe he's not 100 percent yet, but he's not far away. He's getting better. He needs training, he needs to improve, especially his physical condition, but he's getting better."

Seventh-placed Spurs, who have 24 points from 16 matches, host a Burnley side that have won three of their last six Premier League matches to climb out of the relegation zone.

"Burnley are a very good team," Pochettino said. "Every game you need to win, more here, at Tottenham.

"In our mind is to get three points tomorrow, but we have full respect for our opponent."

(Reporting by Michael Hann; editing by Justin Palmer)