Cockerill named Edinburgh coach on two-year contract
Former Leicester Tigers director of rugby Richard Cockerill will take over as head coach of Edinburgh on a two-year contract from the start of next season, the Scottish side announced on Monday.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur winger Gareth Bale could return to the side for Saturday's match against Stoke City after three weeks out with a hamstring injury, the Premier League club said on their website.
Bale has returned to training after being out of action since picking up the injury against Fulham on December 1.
"It's good news," manager Andre Villas-Boas said on the club website (www.tottenham Hotspur.com).
"First, for the player because he wants to be back in the group and he's made a tremendous recovery. He's worked extremely hard."
Tottenham are fourth in the table, level on 29 points with third-placed Chelsea, who host Aston Villa on Sunday.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by John Mehaffey)
WELLINGTON The British and Irish Lions tour lies in the background for New Zealand's Super Rugby teams this season though the big question is whether it will affect the dominance they demonstrated in 2016.
SAPPORO, Japan The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.