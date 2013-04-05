New Zealand out for 341, lead by 33 runs in Dunedin
WELLINGTON South Africa bowled New Zealand out for 341, a lead of 33 runs, shortly after tea on the third day of the first test at University Oval in Dunedin on Friday.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur forward Gareth Bale is expected to return to training in two weeks after injuring his ankle in Thursday's Europa League quarter-final first leg at home to Basel, the club said on Friday.
Bale rolled his ankle late in the 2-2 draw and a scan has shown the Wales international could return as early as April 21 to face second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League.
"The results of these scans have indicated that all three players are expected to return to training within two weeks," read a statement on Tottenham's website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).
The other players are William Gallas and Aaron Lennon, who were also injured against the Swiss club.
Bale, 23, has been in a rich vein of form scoring 22 goals in all competitions this season. He will miss third-placed Tottenham's home clash with sixth-placed Everton on Sunday and the second leg in Basel next Thursday.
(Writing by Tom Pilcher, editing by Mark Meadows)
BARCELONA Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest for Ferrari on the penultimate day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Thursday but refused to accept the mantle of favourite from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton.
Tiger Woods will miss next week's Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida as he continues back rehabilitation, he announced on Thursday.