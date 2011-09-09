LONDON Former England captain David Beckham would be welcomed back at Tottenham Hotspur with "open arms" and could this time be registered as a player, the Premier League club's manager Harry Redknapp said on Friday.

Beckham, 36, trained with Spurs earlier this year during the Major League Soccer close season although plans to register him as a player failed to materialise.

Beckham, whose five-year contract with Los Angeles Galaxy ends in November, continues to be linked with a return to the Premier League and has made no secret of wanting to play for Great Britain as an over-age player in next year's London Olympics.

Redknapp, speaking before Spurs' match at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, told reporters: "He came and trained with us and he has been fantastic around the place, not only as a guy but also as a player. He is a great player still.

"I found him to be an absolute top class professional and the type of player you would love to have around the young players who could look up to him as a great role model."

Redknapp added he had not discussed the move with his chairman yet but said: "I don't think you would ever say 'no' to David Beckham, he would bring a lot to any football club."

Earlier he told The Sun: "He's definitely still good enough to play in the Premier League.

"He is worth his weight in gold. His game was never about pace so whether he's quick or not isn't an issue.

"David's unique quality is his use of the ball and his ability to pick out a player with a pinpoint pass. He is unbelievable and still an exceptional talent.

"He wouldn't be able to play until the January transfer window opens, though, because we've already lodged our 25 players with the Premier League. But he'd be a great one to have around the club again."

Queens Park Rangers have also been linked with a bid for Beckham, but Redknapp said: "I'd welcome him with open arms."

Spurs, who have lost their opening two league matches to Manchester United and Manchester City, are set to give debut starts at Wolves to striker Emmanuel Adebayor and midfielder Scott Parker after they joined the club last month.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Mark Meadows)