Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement to sign Romania centre back Vlad Chiriches from Steaua Bucharest, the Premier League club said on Friday.
The 23-year-old, who has 19 caps, helped Steaua win the Romanian league last season.
Spurs announced the agreement on their website without disclosing financial details but British media have reported the transfer fee to be about 8.5 million pounds.
Tottenham have been busy strengthening their squad with the likes of striker Roberto Soldado and midfielder Paulinho in a transfer window dominated by Real Madrid's bid to sign the north London club's Wales forward Gareth Bale for a world record fee.
Chiriches will provide defensive cover after the departures of Frenchman William Gallas and Steven Caulker.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.