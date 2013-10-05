Infantino confident Argentina will escape suspension
LONDON Argentina are close to resolving a row that could have seen the former world champions suspended, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur captain Michael Dawson has signed a new three-year-contract, the Premier League club said on their Twitter feed on Saturday.
The 29-year-old central defender joined Spurs in 2005 from Nottingham Forest and has played nearly 300 games for the London side.
Dawson has four international caps for England and was named as Tottenham skipper at the start of last season.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON Argentina are close to resolving a row that could have seen the former world champions suspended, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is unhappy with the hard and patchy playing surface being used for his side's Europa League tie at FC Rostov's Olimp-2 stadium but the Portuguese has received little sympathy from UEFA over the issue.
Russia has initiated anti-doping reforms but they are not happening fast enough, World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) director general Olivier Niggli has said.