Tottenham Hotspur captain Michael Dawson looks on during a news conference in Hong Kong July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

LONDON Tottenham Hotspur captain Michael Dawson has signed a new three-year-contract, the Premier League club said on their Twitter feed on Saturday.

The 29-year-old central defender joined Spurs in 2005 from Nottingham Forest and has played nearly 300 games for the London side.

Dawson has four international caps for England and was named as Tottenham skipper at the start of last season.

