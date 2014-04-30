Ajax Amsterdam's coach Frank De Boer reacts during their Champions League group H soccer match against AC Milan at the San Siro stadium in Milan December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Tottenham Hotspur deny they have approached Ajax Amsterdam manager Frank de Boer as a potential replacement for current boss Tim Sherwood, the Premier League side said on Wednesday.

Spurs have been linked with the former Dutch international, who has led Ajax to four consecutive titles, amid reports they would dump Sherwood at the end of the season, having replaced Andre Villas-Boas in December.

The 43-year-old told Dutch television on Tuesday that Tottenham had spoken to Ajax technical director Marc Overmars about the possibility of him moving, and that he would speak to the club and make a decision after the season had finished.

De Boer's comments appeared to be backed up by a BBC Sport report on Wednesday in which a spokesman for the Amsterdam club told them that Spurs had approached Overmars by telephone within the past month.

"Reports that we have made approaches to other clubs regarding coaching staff are wholly inaccurate," the London club said in a statement on its website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

"We have NOT contacted any club regarding coaching appointments.

"We regret that a statement such as this is necessary, however, we feel it is important to clarify matters."

Tottenham, who play West Ham United on Saturday, are sixth with two matches remaining and have missed out on a place in next year's Champions League.

They also said winger Andros Townsend was continuing to be assessed by medical staff after hurting his left ankle in Saturday's 1-0 win over Stoke City.

The 22-year-old is battling for a place in Roy Hodgson's England World Cup squad but has missed much of the season through injury.

(Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by John O'Brien)