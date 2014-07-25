United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
LONDON Former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough defender Ugo Ehiogu has been appointed coach of Tottenham Hotspur's Under-21 side, the Premier League club announced on Friday.
Ehiogu, who was capped four times by England, had been working part-time with the club's academy.
Earlier in the week, Spurs also named former captain Ledley King in a part-time coaching role with the Under-18 side.
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock celebrated a pair of firsts on Friday by powering past fourth seed Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.