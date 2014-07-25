LONDON Former Aston Villa and Middlesbrough defender Ugo Ehiogu has been appointed coach of Tottenham Hotspur's Under-21 side, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

Ehiogu, who was capped four times by England, had been working part-time with the club's academy.

Earlier in the week, Spurs also named former captain Ledley King in a part-time coaching role with the Under-18 side.

(Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by John O'Brien)