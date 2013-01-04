Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
LONDON Germany Under-21 captain Lewis Holtby will join Tottenham Hotspur from Bundesliga club Schalke in July, the Premier League side said on Friday.
"We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement with Germany Under-21 captain Lewis Holtby to join the club in July from Bundesliga side Schalke, subject to a medical," Tottenham said in a statement on their website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).
Holtby, who will be out of contract at the end of the current season, began his professional career with Alemannia Aachen before securing a move to Schalke in 2009.
The 22-year-old creative midfielder has made 75 appearances for the Gelsenkirchen-based club in all competitions and scored 11 goals. He has three senior caps for Germany.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by John Mehaffey)
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Kimi Raikkonen put Ferrari on top of the timesheets after the second day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Tuesday but world champions Mercedes still led the way on kilometres covered.