LONDON Tottenham Hotspur have named their former Germany midfielder Steffen Freund as assistant head coach under new manager Andre-Villas Boas, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old played 120 games for Tottenham, having joined the club in 1998 from Borussia Dortmund, and won the League Cup in 1999 during his five years at White Hart Lane.

Freund, part of Germany's triumphant Euro 96 squad, has coached his country's youth teams up to Under-20 level and was Nigeria's acting assistant coach under compatriot Berti Vogts.

The German will work alongside Tottenham's fitness coach Jose Mario Rocha, head of opposition scouting Daniel Sousa, first team coach Luis Martins and goalkeeping coach Tony Parks.

Former Porto and Chelsea manager Villas-Boas has reshaped the coaching staff since being appointed on July 3 to replace Harry Redknapp who was sacked after four years at Spurs.

