Royal St Georges to host 2020 British Open
LONDON The British Open will be held at Royal St George's in 2020, golf authorities announced on Monday, returning the major to the Kent coast club two years after it lifted a ban on women members.
LONDON Emmanuel Adebayor, who spent last season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, will move to the London club permanently after Spurs and Manchester City agreed a deal for the striker, British media reported on Friday.
The 28-year-old Togo international enjoyed a successful season at White Hart Lane, scoring 17 Premier League goals as Spurs finished fourth in the table.
Spurs new boss Andre Villas-Boas has welcomed the move which follows the signings of Iceland international Gylfi Sigurdsson from Hoffenheim and Jan Vertonghen, the Belgium international from Ajax Amsterdam.
Subject to personal terms being finalised, the deal is expected to be concluded over the weekend.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON The British Open will be held at Royal St George's in 2020, golf authorities announced on Monday, returning the major to the Kent coast club two years after it lifted a ban on women members.
LONDON British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
PRAGUE Tennis's answer to golf's Ryder Cup will be as competitive as other global tournaments, 18-times grand slam champion Roger Federer said on Monday, dismissing concerns that players might treat the event, which launches in September, as an exhibition.