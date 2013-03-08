Tottenham Hotspur's Gylfi Sigurdsson reacts after a goal by West Ham United's Joe Cole during their English Premier League soccer match at Upton Park stadium in east London February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON If things had turned out differently, Icelandic midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson could well have been playing for Liverpool against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Sunday, rather than trying to help Spurs take another step towards the Champions League.

The 23-year-old was targeted by Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers after the two were together at Swansea City last season, but Sigurdsson, who has just started to find his scoring touch at Spurs, decided on a move to White Hart Lane instead.

While the focus on Spurs' recent good run has been on the scoring prowess of Gareth Bale, other players are also in top form including Moussa Dembele, Aaron Lennon and the tall blond Icelander.

He is likely to be in the starting lineup at Anfield where third-placed Spurs will be looking to extend their unbeaten Premier League run to 13 matches and move closer to securing their place in the top four.

After scoring the second goal in Spurs' 3-0 Europa League demolition of Inter Milan on Thursday, Sigurdsson said he was looking forward to playing against Rodgers and former Swansea team mate Joe Allen and had no regrets about moving to London.

"Tottenham came in and the way they were last year and the way they have been for the last couple of years was right for me," he told reporters.

"They finished fourth last season and were unlucky not to get Champions League football.

"This is a great club and has got great players and I'm really glad I chose Spurs. This is a club that has got so many good players and hopefully we can be in the Champions League next season."

TAKEN TIME

Sigurdsson has taken time to settle at the Lane but after scoring his first Premier League goal in last week's 3-2 win at West Ham United and following that up with his first goal at home on Thursday, he said a recent run in the team was helping.

"It was really important to get that first Premiership goal and it's important for every player to get a run in the team and you can see Gareth Bale has got lots of confidence, scoring in every game.

"I know he's got unbelievable talent but especially when you have got a lot of confidence you can do those things you wouldn't do if you didn't have a lot of confidence."

Spurs last lost in the league on their last visit to the city of Liverpool when they were beaten 2-1 at Everton in early December, one of only two defeats in their last 23 matches in all competitions.

Traditionally they have fared badly at Anfield but have avoided defeat on their last two visits.

Liverpool have beaten Swansea City 5-0 and Wigan Athletic 4-0 in their last two league games and will have striker Daniel Sturridge back after injury, eager to maintain their own dreams of moving up from seventh to finish in the top four for the first time since 2009.

(Additional reporting by Ken Ferris, editing by Mark Meadows)