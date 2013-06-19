Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur have appointed former England assistant manager Franco Baldini as technical director, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
"Franco is extremely well respected in the industry, possessing an extensive knowledge of players around the world," chairman Daniel Levy told the Spurs website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com)
"He will strengthen our football management team, particularly in the field of recruitment, working closely with (manager) Andre Villas-Boas and (technical co-ordinator) Tim Sherwood across all levels on the playing side."
Baldini, who left his post as AS Roma's general director earlier this month, played for Bologna, Bari and Pescara and was Fabio Capello's assistant when the Italian was England manager.
The 52-year-old was also sporting director at Real Madrid.
Tottenham finished fifth last season, just outside the Champions League places, to qualify for the Europa League.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.