LONDON Manager Andre Villas-Boas lamented what he called "negativity" and a lack of support from Tottenham Hotspur fans during the 1-0 win over Hull City at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

Spurs secured victory thanks to an 80th-minute goal by Spaniard Roberto Soldado, the third time this season the 30 million euro ($41.38 million) buy from Valencia has earned his side all three points from the penalty spot.

Villas-Boas's team lost 3-0 to West Ham United in their previous home Premier League match and the Portuguese said the fans were subdued against Hull.

"We looked like the away team, we played in a difficult atmosphere with almost no support," he told the BBC. "We have a wonderful set of fans but they can do better.

"Away from home we play with no fear and we need that atmosphere at White Hart Lane. We don't need the negativity that was at White Hart Lane today."

Spurs, who moved up to fourth with their sixth league victory of the season, struggled against Hull and the visitors could have snatched a late point when former Tottenham midfielder Tom Huddlestone went close with a free kick.

The hosts were fortunate to be given their match-winning penalty when Jan Vertonghen's cross hit Ahmed Elmohamady's hand from close range.

"It was difficult to break them down. They came here with a good strategy which is nothing different to what other teams do when they come here," said Villas-Boas.

"The difference today is we were patient. I compliment the boys for what they did, it was great work-rate.

"We didn't have the support we should have done. There was much anxiety from the stands, the players had to do it alone," added the Spurs manager.

"The referee could have not given the penalty, sometimes they are not given. Brucey (Hull manager Steve Bruce) will be devastated by that decision."

Spurs and England winger Andros Townsend suffered a nasty fall over the advertising hoardings which led to him needing lengthy treatment before returning to the pitch with bandages on his wrist.

