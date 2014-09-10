The England and Norway teams line up during their national anthems before the start of their international friendly soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Tottenham Hotspur are "highly unlikely" to move into a new stadium for the start of the 2017-18 season because of a High Court challenge, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The delay means the north London club must find an alternative ground to host home games for one season, with Wembley, the Olympic Stadium and Milton Keynes Dons Stadiummk among possible temporary venues, according to British media.

Spurs had hoped to move into a new 58,000-capacity stadium next to their current White Hart Lane ground in time for the 2017-18 season but landowners are now challenging the decision to approve a compulsory purchase order of land.

"The club has revised its construction programme in order to take the shortest possible time to construct," Spurs said in a statement on their website.

"This now therefore involves the club moving away from the Lane during construction for a period of one season, to start at the beginning of a season in order to comply with Premier League rules."

Spurs lost out to east London Premier League rivals West Ham United in a controversial bid to move permanently to the Olympic Stadium in Stratford. West Ham will move into the ground for the 2016-17 season and would be unlikely to welcome Tottenham.

Another option would be for Spurs to use different venues according to their opponents, with bigger matches staged at Wembley and games against smaller teams hosted at MK Dons.

(Reporting by Michael Hann; Editing by Ken Ferris)