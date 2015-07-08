Belgium's national soccer team player Toby Alderweireld eyes the ball during a training session ahead of their Euro 2016 qualifying soccer match against Cyprus at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON Tottenham Hotspur have signed Atletico Madrid defender Toby Alderweireld on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old spent last season on loan with Southampton, making 26 Premier League appearances, and had been linked in media reports with a permanent move to St Mary's.

But the Belgium international will join countrymen Jan Vertonghen, Moussa Dembele and Nacer Chadli at White Hart Lane after joining Spurs for a fee reported in British media to be around 11.5 million pounds.

"I'm very proud to be a Tottenham player. I'm happy to be here and hope to have a wonderful time with this team," the club's twitter feed quoted him as saying.

(Reporting by Michael Hann; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)