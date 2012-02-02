Manchester United handed tough Europa league draw
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur completed the signing of New Zealand defender Ryan Nelsen on Thursday, the Premier League club said.
The 34-year-old was released from his contract with Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday, having missed most of the season with a knee injury.
Nelsen, who made more than 150 appearances for Blackburn and captained his country at the 2010 World Cup finals, will provide defensive cover for Tottenham who loaned Sebastien Bassong to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.
Tottenham, who are third in the Premier League, have Younes Kaboul, Ledley King, Michael Dawson and Willam Gallas as their senior central defenders, although King is often unable to train because of a knee condition.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
LA 2024 officials were "disappointed" to learn this week that Budapest will pull out of the running for the 2024 summer Games and said on Friday the International Olympic Committee (IOC) must select a host city that redefines sustainability.
AUSTIN, Texas High school athlete Mack Beggs and many of his opponents want him to wrestle against boys, but the transgender boy on Friday wrestled in a Texas championship for girls because of state sport regulations on gender.