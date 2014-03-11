Tottenham Hotspur's Younes Kaboul celebrates after scoring a goal against Werder Bremen during their Champions League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London November 24, 2010. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Tottenham Hotspur defender Younes Kaboul will be free to play against Arsenal in the north London derby on Sunday after Spurs successfully appealed to the FA against his sending off in Saturday's defeat at Chelsea.

The Frenchman conceded a penalty and was dismissed by referee Michael Oliver for a foul on Samuel Eto'o in the 59th minute of the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge with the score at 0-0.

Eden Hazard converted the spot-kick to put Chelsea ahead and Spurs then collapsed conceding three more goals in the last half-an-hour to lose 4-0.

In a statement on their website (www.thefa.com), the FA confirmed an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing upheld Tottenham's claim of wrongful dismissal.

"The player's one-match suspension has therefore been withdrawn with immediate effect," the FA said.

Spurs face Benfica in their Europa League Round of 16 first leg match at White Hart Lane on Thursday before facing their fiercest rivals who beat them 1-0 at the Emirates in September before knocking them out of the FA Cup in January.

Spurs go into the match in urgent need of a morale-boosting victory, not only to restore their confidence after Saturday's hammering but also to keep alive their receding hopes of finishing in the top four this season and securing a Champions League place.

They are currently fifth with 53 points from 29 matches, four points behind fourth-placed Manchester City who have played three matches less. Arsenal are third on 59 points, seven behind leaders Chelsea.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Justin Palmer)