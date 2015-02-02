Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (C) shoots and scores his goal from the penalty spot against West Bromwich Albion during their English Premier League soccer match at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, central England, January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Tottenham Hotspur's leading goalscorer Harry Kane has signed a new five-and-a-half year contract at White Hart Lane, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 21-year-old, a product of the Spurs academy, has emerged as Mauricio Pochettino's first choice striker at Tottenham this season after scoring 20 goals in all competitions.

"The club is delighted to announce that Harry Kane has signed a new five-and-a-half-year contract which runs until 2020," Tottenham said on their website.

Kane, who had loan spells at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City before getting a regular chance at Spurs, has played 30 times for England's various youth teams since 2010 with eight goals in 10 games for the Under-21s over the last two seasons.

Tottenham, who are sixth in the Premier League table with 40 points from 23 matches, host local rivals Arsenal at White Hart Lane on Saturday.

(Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)