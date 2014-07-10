McClaren sacked as Derby manager for second time
Steve McClaren, the former England head coach, has been sacked as manager of Championship side Derby County for the second time in three years, the second-tier club announced on Sunday.
France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has signed a new five-year contract at Tottenham Hotspur, the Premier League club said on Thursday.
Lloris, 27, joined Spurs from Lyon in 2012 for 8 million pounds ($13.61 million).
"I spoke with the chairman (Daniel Levy) and I know the club is as ambitious as ever," Lloris told the club's website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).
"I enjoy a great relationship with the club and the fans. The arrival of (new manager) Mauricio Pochettino is important as well. I have a good feeling with him. He is also ambitious.
"Everything is clear in my head, and if I've signed a new contract it's because I trust the club and I'm sure we will progress in a positive way."
Tottenham finished sixth last season to qualify for the playoff round of the Europa League. Lloris captained France as they reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Brazil.
Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has defended striker Alexis Sanchez, dismissing media reports saying the Chilean was laughing at the side's collapse during their Champions League defeat at home to Bayern Munich last week.
Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal are on course for another showdown after winning their opening matches at the BNP Paribas Open in the California desert on Sunday.