Hugo Lloris made his 100th Premier League appearance for Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday but the occasion mattered little for the goalkeeper after his club were held to a 2-2 draw at home against Stoke City.

Spurs took a two-goal lead in the first half against the Potters, thanks to goals from Eric Dier and Nacer Chadli, and looked set for a routine win until they conceded two goals in five minutes late in the match.

"We played so well for 70 minutes and that's why it's even more frustrating. We were 2-0 up and it was a big mistake from us not to get the three points from there," the 28-year-old told the club's website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

"We were all disappointed after the game and I was thinking more about that than my 100th Premier League game."

Marko Arnautovic's 78th minute penalty and Mame Biram Diouf's equaliser five minutes later ensured the clubs split points at White Hart Lane.

Tottenham make the trip to Leicester City, who have won their opening two Premier League games, on Saturday and Lloris wants the club to return to winnings ways.

"You always have to think about the next game and we have a week now to work hard and prepare for Leicester," the France captain said.

