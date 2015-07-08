LONDON Tottenham Hotspur's planned new stadium will host a minimum of two NFL matches a season as part of a 10-year partnership, the Premier League football club announced on Wednesday.

The 61,000-seater venue, which is due to open in 2018, will feature a retractable grass pitch for Premier League matches with an artificial surface for NFL games underneath.

"We have an opportunity now to deliver one of the most unique sports, leisure and entertainment venues in the world, bringing together the Premier League and NFL for the first time," Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy said on the club website.

“I am delighted that we have succeeded in attracting them (NFL). We have a compelling and exciting partnership that will play its part as we begin transforming this area of Tottenham,” he added in the statement on www.tottenhamhotspur.com.

Wembley began hosting NFL games in 2007 and three regular-season games will be played at the national stadium this year.

Jacksonville Jaguars have a deal to play one game a season at Wembley from 2013 to 2016 and the team's owner Shad Khan said on Wednesday: "The NFL’s commitment to the UK is absolute and the Jacksonville Jaguars are extremely proud to be part of it.

"We’ve seen incredible growth in the Jaguars’ international following that can be traced specifically to our agreement to play a home game at Wembley Stadium through 2016.

"We’ve been thrilled with our experience and association with everyone at Wembley Stadium and continue to work closely with the team there as we prepare for our game this October (against the Buffalo Bills) and again next fall."

(Reporting by Michael Hann; Editing by Ken Ferris)