a day ago
Spurs' Cameroon forward Njie joining Marseille
July 16, 2017 / 10:42 PM / a day ago

Spurs' Cameroon forward Njie joining Marseille

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tottenham's Clinton Njie during training Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs

LONDON (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur's Cameroon forward Clinton Njie is moving to Olympique de Marseille on a permanent deal after spending last season there on loan, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

"We have reached agreement with Marseille for the permanent transfer of Clinton Njie," Spurs announced in a statement on their website (www.tttenhamhotspur.com).

Njie made 23 appearances and scored four goals for the Ligue 1 team last term, having struggled to establish himself at Spurs especially after a serious knee injury in December 2015.

He joined Tottenham in August, 2015, from Olympique Lyonnais for a fee of up to 10 million pounds ($13.10 million) according to British media reports and made 14 appearances for the club.

The 23-year-old, who has scored six goals in 15 appearances for his country, failed to start a single Premier League game for Spurs although he did make eight substitute appearances.

($1 = 0.7634 pounds)

Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Rory Carroll

