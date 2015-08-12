Olympique Lyon's Clinton Njie celebrates after scoring against Lorient during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Moustoir stadium in Lorient, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS Olympique Lyonnais are close to an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur for the transfer of Cameroon striker Clinton Njie to the London side, president Jean-Michel Aulas said on Wednesday.

"We are close to an agreement but there's no urgency for us," he told French radio RMC.

"We want to complete our own signings first ... but I thank (Tottenham chairman) Daniel Levy to have made an offer that we now regard as consistent," he added.

Lyon, who will return to the Champions League after a three-year absence say they want to sign at least a centre back and a midfielder by the end of the transfer window.

According to media reports, Tottenham are ready to pay 14 million euros ($15.66 million) plus up to three million more in further payments for the 21-year-old who scored seven goals in 30 Ligue 1 appearances with Lyon last season.

Njie, who can play in several attacking positions, has eight caps for Cameroon.

Tottenham are in need of extra firepower to assist England striker Harry Kane as both Togo's Emmanuel Adebayor and Spanish forward Roberto Soldado are likely to be allowed to leave.

(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Martyn Herman)