LONDON England midfielder Scott Parker completed his move to Tottenham Hotspur from West Ham United on Wednesday, the first significant deal on transfer deadline day.

"We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement with West Ham United for the permanent transfer of Scott Parker," Premier League Tottenham's website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com) confirmed Wednesday.

The 31-year-old, who is part of England's squad for the Euro 2012 qualifier away to Bulgaria Friday, had been expected to leave West Ham ever since they were relegated from the top flight at the end of last season.

A hard-working cog in central midfield, Parker will provide Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp with more ball-winning options after the north London club opened their Premier League campaign with heavy defeats by Manchester United and Manchester City.

Parker joined West Ham from Newcastle United in 2007 and became a popular figure with the crowd for his all-action displays. His performances in West Ham's ultimately doomed struggle against the drop also earned him the Football Writers' Player of the Year vote last season.

Neither club disclosed a fee and Tottenham did not specify the length of Parker's contract.

Parker played 129 times for West Ham, scoring 12 goals.

"The midfielder has moved to White Hart Lane after handing in an official written transfer request Tuesday night, despite the best attempts of the Board and management to retain his services," West Ham's website (www.whufc.com) said.

