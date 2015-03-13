Tottenham Hotspur have finally been given the go-ahead to build their new stadium after a small local firm admitted defeat in its objections to the 400 million pounds scheme.

The Archway Sheet Metal Works had a legal challenge to a compulsory purchase order rejected last month but could have appealed.

The firm has now decided not to do so, it announced on Friday, adding in a statement: "We have always been willing to negotiate with the club on a reasonable and proper basis.

"We will continue to try to achieve a proper settlement by agreement if that is possible."

Spurs have relocated more than 70 local businesses from the site, which is adjacent to the White Hart Lane home they have occupied since 1899.

By moving for what is expected to be the 2018-19 season, they will increase their capacity from barely 36,000 to 56,250.

Before then Tottenham expect to move elsewhere for at least one season, possibly alternating between Wembley and sharing with League One (third tier) club Milton Keynes Dons.

The club also applied several years ago to move permanently to the Olympic Stadium but lost out to London rivals West Ham United.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Ken Ferris)