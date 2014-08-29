Olympique Marseille's Giannelli Imbula (L) challenges Benjamin Stambouli of Montpellier during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

LONDON Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal to sign former France Under-21 midfielder Benjamin Stambouli from Montpellier, the French club said on Friday.

"(Stambouli) will travel to London shortly to have a medical and finalise his contract," Montpellier said in a statement on their website.

The 24-year-old would become Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino's sixth signing since he replaced Tim Sherwood in the close season, after Ben Davies, Michel Vorm, Eric Dier, DeAndre Yedlin and Federico Fazio also joined the London club.

Tottenham, who have won their opening two Premier League games, face Liverpool at home on Sunday.

