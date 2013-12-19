Tottenham Hotspur's Andros Townsend (L) tries to chip the ball past Anzhi Makhachkala goalkeeper Evgeni Pomazan during their Europa League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London December 12, 2013 File Photo. REUTERS/Jed Leicester

Andros Townsend faces a spell on the sidelines after the Tottenham Hotspur winger injured his hamstring in Wednesday's 2-1 League Cup quarter-final defeat to West Ham United, according to the London club's caretaker manager Tim Sherwood.

Townsend suffered the injury in the 73rd minute and was immediately substituted, and Sherwood, who replaced the sacked Andre Villas-Boas on Monday, fears the 22-year-old England international could be ruled out for some time.

"It looks like it," he was reported as saying by the BBC. "It looks like he pulled up with a hamstring."

Townsend has made 14 league appearances for Spurs this season, having spent last term on loan at Queens Park Rangers, and made a spectacular start to his England career, scoring on debut in a World Cup qualifier against Montenegro in October.

Tottenham, who dismissed Villas-Boas following a series of poor results despite heavy investment on players, next play Southampton in a Premier League clash on Sunday.