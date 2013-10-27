Manchester City's Yaya Toure celebrates after scoring during their English League Cup soccer match against Wigan Athletic at The Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure met a top official with soccer's governing body on Sunday to discuss allegations that he was the victim of racial abuse from fans during a match in Russia in midweek.

The Ivory Coast international held talks with FIFA vice-president Jeffrey Webb at Stamford Bridge on the day his City team were beaten 2-1 by Premier League title rivals Chelsea.

A City spokesman confirmed the meeting took place but would not comment on the discussions.

Webb is also president of CONCACAF and the head of an anti-racism task force at FIFA.

Toure said he suffered racist abuse during Wednesday's 2-1 Champions League victory at CSKA Moscow, a claim that prompted European soccer's ruling body UEFA to open disciplinary proceedings against the Russian club.

The Ivorian also said black players could boycott the 2018 World Cup in Russia if the country did not tackle racist behaviour by fans.

