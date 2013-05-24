Wigan Athletic's Maynor Figueroa (L) and James McCarthy challenge Queens Park Rangers' Andros Townsend during their English Premier League soccer match at Loftus Road in London April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON England Under-21 winger Andros Townsend has withdrawn from the squad for June's European Championship in Israel after being charged by the FA with alleged betting offences.

"The FA has announced it has charged Andros Townsend in relation to alleged breaches of its rules governing misconduct and betting," an FA statement said on Friday.

"The Tottenham Hotspur player has been charged with breaches of Rule E8 (b) in relation to a number of betting offences."

Players in England are not allowed to bet on competitions they take part in or have an influence over.

Rule E8 (b) states that players should not use or provide to any other person for betting purposes any information relating to football which they have learnt because of their position within the game and which is not publicly available.

The FA later announced that the 21-year-old, who impressed on loan at relegated Premier League side Queens Park Rangers in the second half of last season, had withdrawn from the Euro squad and has been replaced by Birmingham City's Nathan Redmond.

"Townsend will receive the full support of the FA and Tottenham Hotspur in seeking rehabilitation whilst responding to the allegations," the FA added.

Southampton left back Luke Shaw has also withdrawn from the Under-21 squad through injury and has been replaced by Liverpool's Jack Robinson.

