LONDON Manchester United signed Argentina winger Angel Di Maria from Real Madrid for a British record transfer fee of 59.7 million pounds on Tuesday.

Here are the top 10 most expensive transfers in British soccer history.

1) Angel Di Maria - Real Madrid to Manchester United for 59.7 million pounds in 2014.

2) Fernando Torres - Liverpool to Chelsea for 50 million pounds in 2011.

3) Mesut Ozil - Real Madrid to Arsenal for 42.4 million pounds in 2013.

4) Sergio Aguero - Atletico Madrid to Manchester City for 38 million pounds in 2011.

5) Juan Mata - Chelsea to Manchester United for 37.1 million pounds in 2014.

6) Andy Carroll - Newcastle United to Liverpool for 35 million pounds in 2011.

7) Alexis Sanchez - Barcelona to Arsenal for 35 million pounds in 2014.

8) Robinho - Real Madrid to Manchester City for 32.5 million pounds in 2008.

9) Eden Hazard - Lille to Chelsea for 32 million pounds in 2012.

10) Diego Costa - Atletico Madrid to Chelsea for 32 million pounds in 2014.

(Compiled by Sam Holden)