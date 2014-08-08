Scotland's Snodgrass pleased with squad shake-up
Scotland midfielder Robert Snodgrass has backed manager Gordon Strachan's decision to shake up the squad ahead of their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Slovenia on March 26.
List of Premier League transfers ahead of the 2014-15 season which starts on Saturday 16 August (all transfer fees undisclosed unless stated, estimated cost in millions of dollars)
Arsenal
IN
Alexis Sanchez (Barcelona) $59.56 million, Mathieu Debuchy (Newcastle United) $20.52 million, David Ospina (Nice), Calum Chambers (Southampton) $27.19 million
OUT
Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea City) Free, Bacary Sagna (Manchester City) Free, Chuks Aneke (Zuite Waregem) Free, Nicklas Bendtner Released, Chu Young Park Released, Wellington Silva (UD Almeria) Loan, Thomas Eisfeld (Fulham), Carl Jenkinson (West Ham United) Loan, Benik Afobe (MK Dons) Loan
- -
Aston Villa
IN
Tom Leggett (Southampton), Isaac Nehemie (Southampton), Philippe Senderos (Valencia) Free, Joe Cole (West Ham United) Free, Kieran Richardson (Fulham) Free
OUT
Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) Free, Nathan Delfouneso Released, Nicklas Helenius (Aalborg) Loan, Yacouba Sylla (Kayseri Erciyesspor) Loan, Antonio Luna (Hellas Verona) Loan, Jed Steer (Doncaster Rovers) Loan - -
Burnley
IN
Michael Kightly (Stoke City), Matt Gilks (Unattached) Free, Marvin Sordell (Bolton Wanderers), Matt Taylor (West Ham United) Free, Steven Reid (West Bromwich Albion) Free, Lukas Jutkiewicz (Middlesbrough) $2.52 million
OUT
David Edgar Released, Brian Stock Released, Keith Treacy Released, Nick Liversedge Released, Junior Stanislas Released, Chris Baird (West Bromwich Albion) Free
- -
Chelsea
IN
Cesc Fabregas (Barcelona) $44.6 million, Mario Pasalic (Hajduk Split), Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid) $54.56 million, Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid) $34.24 million, Didier Drogba (Galatasaray) Free
OUT
David Luiz (Paris St Germain), Tomas Kalas (Cologne) Loan, Ashley Cole (AS Roma) Free, Samuel Eto'o Released, Henrique Hilario Released, Sam Hutchinson Released, Frank Lampard (New York City) Free, Demba Ba (Besiktas), Mario Pasalic (Elche) Loan, Lucas Piazon (Eintracht Frankfurt) Loan, Patrick van Aanholt (Sunderland), Romelu Lukaku (Everton) $47.3 million, Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) Loan, Oriol Romeu (Vfb Stuttgart) Loan, Kenneth Omuero (Middlesbrough) Loan, Wallace (Vitesse Arnhem) Loan, Bertrand Traore (Vitesse Arnhem) Loan, Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Monchengladbach) Loan - -
Crystal Palace
IN
Chris Kettings (Blackpool) Free, Fraizer Campbell (Cardiff City), Brede Hangeland (Fulham) Free
OUT
Neil Alexander Released, Kagisho Dikgacoi (Cardiff City) Free, Daniel Gabbidon Released, Dean Moxey Released, Jonathan Parr (Ipswich Town) Free, Aaron Wilbraham Released, Jose Campana (Sampdoria), Jack Hunt (Nottingham Forest) Loan
- -
Everton
IN
Gareth Barry (Manchester City) Free, Muhamed Besic (Ferencvaros), Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) $47.3 million, Brendan Galloway (MK Dons)
OUT
Mason Springthorpe Released, Apostolos Vellios Released, Magaye Gueye (Millwall) Free
- -
Hull City
IN
Jake Livermore (Tottenham Hotspur), Robert Snodgrass (Norwich City), Tom Ince (Blackpool) Free, Andrew Robertson (Dundee United), Harry Maguire (Sheffield United)
OUT
Abdoulaye Faye Released, Matty Fryatt Nottingham Forest (Free), Conor Henderson Released, Robert Koren Released
- -
Leicester City
IN
Jack Barmby (Manchester United) Free, Matthew Upson (Brighton and Hove Albion) Free, Ben Hamer (Charlton Athletic) Free, Marc Albrighton (Aston Villa) Free, Leonardo Ulloa (Brighton & Hove Albion) $13.64 million, Louis Rowley (Manchester United) Free
OUT
George Taft (Burton Albion) Free, Lloyd Dyer (Watford) Free, Marko Futacs Released, Sean St Ledger Released, Neil Danns (Bolton Wanderers) Free, Zak Whitbread (Derby County) Free
- -
Liverpool
IN
Rickie Lambert (Southampton) $6.7 million, Adam Lallana (Southampton) $42.54 million, Emre Can (Bayer Leverkusen) $16.82 million, Lazar Markovic (Benfica) $34 million, Dejan Lovren (Southampton) $34 million, Divock Origi (Lille) $16.82 million, Javier Manquillo (Atletico Madrid) Loan
OUT
Luis Alberto (Malaga) Loan, Michael Ngoo Released, Stephen Sama Released, Luis Suarez (Barcelona) $111 million, Iago Aspas (Sevilla) Loan, Andre Wisdom (West Bromwich Albion) Loan, Divock Origi (Lille) Loan
- -
Manchester City
IN
Bacary Sagna (Arsenal) Free, Fernando (Porto) $20.45 million, Willy Caballero (Malaga) $10.21 million, Frank Lampard (New York City) Loan
OUT
Costel Pantilimon (Sunderland) Free, Joleon Lescott (West Bromwich Albion) Free, Alex Nimely Released, Marcos Lopes (Lille) Loan, Gareth Barry (Everton) Free, Jack Rodwell (Sunderland)
- -
Manchester United
IN
Ander Herrera (Athletic Bilbao) $49 million, Luke Shaw (Southampton) $51 million, Vanja Milinkovic (FK Vojvodina)
OUT
Federico Macheda (Cardiff City) Free, Jack Barmby (Leicester City) Free, Rio Ferdinand (QPR) Free, Ryan Giggs Released, Nemanja Vidic (Inter Milan) Free, Alexander Buttner (Dynamo Moscow), Patrice Evra (Juventus) $2.05 million, Bebe (Benfica)
- -
Newcastle United
IN
Ayoze Perez (CD Tenerife), Jack Colback (Sunderland) Free, Siem de Jong (Ajax Amsterdam), Remy Cabella (Montpellier HSC) $20.2 million, Emmanuel Riviere (Monaco) $8.55 million, Daryl Janmaat (Feyenoord) $8.55 million, Facundo Ferreyra (Shakhtar Donetsk) Loan, Jamaal Lascelles (Nottingham Forest), Karl Darlow (Nottingham Forest)
OUT
Conor Newton (Rotherham United) Free, Dan Gosling (Bournemouth) Free, Shola Ameobi Released, Michael Richardson Released, Mathieu Debuchy (Arsenal) $20.52 million, Sylvain Marveaux (En Avant Guingamp) Loan, Jamaal Lascelles (Nottingham Forest) Loan, Karl Darlow (Nottingham Forest) Loan
- -
Queens Park Rangers
IN
Rio Ferdinand (Manchester United) Free, Steven Caulker (Cardiff City), Jordon Mutch (Cardiff City), Mauricio Isla (Juventus) Loan
OUT
Aaron Hughes Released, Stephane Mbia Released, Andrew Johnson Released, Luke Young Released, Hogan Ephraim Released, Angelo Balanta Released, Tom Hitchcock Released, Yossi Benayoun (Maccabi Haifa), Esteban Granero (Real Sociedad)
- -
Southampton
IN
Dusan Tadic (Twente Enschede), Graziano Pelle (Feyenoord), Ryan Bertrand (Chelsea) Loan, Saphir Taider (Inter Milan) Loan
OUT
Andy Robinson (Bolton Wanderers) Free, Tom Leggett (Aston Villa), Isaac Nehemie (Aston Villa), Danny Fox (Nottingham Forest) Free, Lee Barnard Released, Guly do Prado Released, Jonathan Forte Released, Rickie Lambert (Liverpool) $6.7 million, Luke Shaw (Manchester United) $51 million, Adam Lallana (Liverpool) $42.54 million, Dejan Lovren (Liverpool) $34 million, Calum Chambers (Arsenal) $27.19 million, Dani Osvaldo (Inter Milan) Loan
- -
Stoke City
IN
Phil Bardsley (Sunderland) Free, Steve Sidwell (Fulham) Free, Mame Biram Diouf (Hanover 96) Free, Dionatan Teixeira (Banska Bystrica), Bojan Krkic (Barcelona)
OUT
Juan Agudelo Released, Matthew Etherington Released, Michael Kightly (Burnley)
- -
Sunderland
IN
Jordi Gomez (Wigan Athletic) Free, Billy Jones (West Bromwich Albion) Free, Costel Pantilimon (Manchester City) Free, Patrick van Aanholt (Chelsea), Jack Rodwell (Manchester City)
OUT
Billy Knott (Bradford City) Free, Phil Bardsley (Stoke City) Free, Craig Gardner (West Bromwich Albion) Free, Carlos Cuellar Released, Andrea Dossena Released, John Egan Released, Oscar Ustari Released, David Vaughan Released, Kieren Westwood Released, Jack Colback (Newcastle United) Free, Ignacio Scocco (Newell's Old Boys)
- -
Swansea City
IN
Lukasz Fabianski (Arsenal) Free, Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Lyon) Free, Stephen Kingsley (Falkirk), Marvin Emnes (Middlesbrough), Gylfi Sigurdsson (Tottenham Hotspur), Jefferson Montero (Morelia)
OUT
Leroy Lita Released, Jernade Meade Released, David Ngog Released, Darnel Situ Released, Michu (Napoli) Loan, Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Michel Vorm (Tottenham Hotspur), Alejandro Pozuelo(Rayo Vallecano)
- -
Tottenham Hotspur
IN
Ben Davies (Swansea City), Michel Vorm (Swansea City), Eric Dier (Sporting)
OUT
Heurelho Gomes (Watford) Free, Cameron Lancaster Released, Jake Livermore (Hull City), Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City), Iago Falque (Genoa)
- -
West Bromwich Albion
IN
Craig Gardner (Sunderland) Free, Joleon Lescott (Manchester City) Free, Chris Baird (Burnley) Free, Sebastien Pocognoli (Hanover 96), Brown Ideye (Dynamo Kiev), Andre Wisdom (Liverpool) Loan, Jason Davidson (Heracles Almelo), Cristian Gamboa (Rosenborg Trondheim)
OUT
Billy Jones (Sunderland) Free, Scott Allan Released, Nicolas Anelka Released, Cameron Gayle Released, Zoltan Gera Released, Diego Lugano Released, Liam Ridgewell Released, Steven Reid (Burnley) Free, George Thorne (Derby County)
- -
West Ham United
IN
Mauro Zarate (Velez Sarsfield), Cheikhou Kouyate (Anderlecht), Aaron Cresswell (Ipswich Town), Diego Poyet (Charlton Athletic), Enner Valencia (Pachuca), Carl Jenkinson (Arsenal) Loan
OUT
Joe Cole (Aston Villa) Free, Jack Collison Released, Callum Driver Released, George McCartney Released, Jordan Spence Released, Matt Taylor (Burnley) Free
($1 = 0.5946 British Pounds)
(Compiled by Tom Hayward and Michael Hann)
