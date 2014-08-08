Scotland's Snodgrass pleased with squad shake-up
Scotland midfielder Robert Snodgrass has backed manager Gordon Strachan's decision to shake up the squad ahead of their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Slovenia on March 26.
List of major Premier League transfers ahead of the new season which starts on Aug. 16 (estimated cost in millions of dollars).
Player From To Fee
Alexis Sanchez Barcelona Arsenal 59.5
Diego Costa Atletico Madrid Chelsea 55
Luke Shaw Southampton Manchester City 51
Ander Herrera Athletic Bilbao Manchester United 49
Romelu Lukaku Chelsea Everton 47
Cesc Fabregas Barcelona Chelsea 45
Adam Lallana Southampton Liverpool 42.5
Lazar Markovic Benfica Liverpool 34
Filipe Luis Atletico Madrid Chelsea 34
Dejan Lovren Southampton Liverpool 34
(Compiled by Tom Hayward)
Scotland midfielder Robert Snodgrass has backed manager Gordon Strachan's decision to shake up the squad ahead of their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Slovenia on March 26.
BERLIN VfL Wolfsburg's hopes of staying in the Bundesliga rest on the broad shoulders of Mario Gomez, with the striker re-discovering his form under new coach Andries Jonker.
LONDON If the Premier League contained only the current top six then Liverpool, not Chelsea, would be heading for the title.