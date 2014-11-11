LONDON Youth teams from each Premier League club are preparing to travel to Belgium to mark the centenary of the Christmas Truce match in Ypres.

Each year, the English league holds the Christmas Truce International Tournament in Ypres in December for under-12 teams from Germany, Belgium, France and England to commemorate the match that saw enemies temporarily lay down their arms to play a soccer match on Christmas Day during World War 1.

Usually, only qualifying English clubs make it to Belgium but all 20 Premier League under-12 sides will play in a qualifying tournament in Ypres from Friday to decide who will return for the full tournament next month.

The young footballers will also learn more about WW1 during their trip and Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore will mark the 100th anniversary of the truce match by donating an artificial pitch to the city of Ypres.

(Reporting by Sam Holden; editing by Ken Ferris)