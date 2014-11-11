Boxing - Mayweather wants McGregor fight in June
Floyd Mayweather has declared himself "out of retirement" to fight Conor McGregor and demanded the Irish mixed martial arts champion commit to a crossover bout in June.
LONDON Youth teams from each Premier League club are preparing to travel to Belgium to mark the centenary of the Christmas Truce match in Ypres.
Each year, the English league holds the Christmas Truce International Tournament in Ypres in December for under-12 teams from Germany, Belgium, France and England to commemorate the match that saw enemies temporarily lay down their arms to play a soccer match on Christmas Day during World War 1.
Usually, only qualifying English clubs make it to Belgium but all 20 Premier League under-12 sides will play in a qualifying tournament in Ypres from Friday to decide who will return for the full tournament next month.
The young footballers will also learn more about WW1 during their trip and Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore will mark the 100th anniversary of the truce match by donating an artificial pitch to the city of Ypres.
(Reporting by Sam Holden; editing by Ken Ferris)
Floyd Mayweather has declared himself "out of retirement" to fight Conor McGregor and demanded the Irish mixed martial arts champion commit to a crossover bout in June.
NEW DELHI Australia's David Warner is refusing to take the bait after being publicly sledged by India's cricketers, but even if he wanted to fire back the struggling opening batsman has few runs to back up any fighting words.
The protests against Arsene Wenger's reign at Arsenal show no signs of abating but after booking another FA Cup date at Wembley on Saturday, the manager at the eye of the storm was adamant that his "preference" was still to stay at the club.