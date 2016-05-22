Britain Football Soccer - England v Turkey - International Friendly - Etihad Stadium, Manchester - 22/5/16England's Harry Kane in action with Turkey's Ismail KoybasiAction Images via Reuters / Carl RecineLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

MANCHESTER, England England's Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy struck in a 2-1 friendly win over fellow Euro 2016 finalists Turkey on Sunday as the home side warmed up with a performance that highlighted their potency in attack and defensive limitations.

Kane put England ahead after two minutes when he pounced on a neat pass from Tottenham Hotspur club mate Dele Alli to record his 32nd goal of a prolific season. Although Kane missed a late penalty, Vardy was on hand to score the winner in the 83rd.

Ten minutes after Kane's opener Turkey had equalised through Hakan Calhanoglu after Vakan Sen got behind full back Danny Rose and, as goalkeeper Joe Hart came hurtling out, crossed for the visitors to net their first goal against England in 11 meetings.

England manager Roy Hodgson was pleased by some parts of the performance, saying: "There were some positive aspects. For large swathes of the game we played reasonably well. But there is still work to be done.

"The next three weeks will be vital for us to make sure we make life easier for ourselves defensively."

With England struggling to capitalise on their positive start at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium, Hodgson switched his formation in the second half by partnering Leicester City's Vardy, who had begun wide on the left, with Kane up front.

The switch worked and Vardy soon won a penalty when he drew a foul from defender Mehmet Topal but Kane spurned the chance by firing his spot kick against the outside edge of the post.

Vardy continued to relish his new position, though, and grabbed the winner -- his third goal in three games for England -- from close range after a header from Gary Cahill had been parried by substitute Ismail Koybasi on the Turkish line.

England's Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, back in the side after an injury-disrupted season, said: "We have to be able to hang on to wins in a tournament. We did well today. I feel good, I'm 100 percent. I've been training for seven or eight weeks now. I'm looking to improve with every game."

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford will join the England squad on Monday despite suffering a knee injury in the FA Cup final win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

England play Australia in Sunderland on Friday, a game Vardy will miss because he is getting married on Wednesday.

Hodgson named a 26-man provisional squad for the European Championship which he must cut to 23 by May 31 ahead of the month-long finals which kick off in France on June 10.

England are in a group with Russia, Slovakia and Wales, while Turkey face holders Spain, Croatia and Czech Republic.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson; editing by Ken Ferris)