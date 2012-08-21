LONDON British telecoms company BT is in talks with broadcaster ITV to screen English Premier League football matches live on terrestrial TV, the Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

Premier League matches could be shown to a national audience for the first time under a proposed deal to allow ITV to show some of the 38 games a year BT secured in a rights auction in June.

A deal would allow BT to showcase to a wider audience a sample of the matches it plans to offer on its own pay-television service, BT Vision, which will include a new, dedicated football channel.

BT loosened BSkyB's grip on Premier League football rights when it struck a deal worth 738 million pounds for 38 matches a season for three years that will start from 2013-14.

BSkyB paid 2.28 billion pounds ($3.55 billion) to broadcast 116 English Premier League soccer matches per season in the three-year rights package worth 3.018 billion pounds .

BSkyB, a pay-TV broadcaster, built its business on top-tier football rights, and effectively created the English Premier League in the early 1990s by ploughing huge sums into securing key matches.

(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)