London Odds for next permanent Manchester United manager following departure of David Moyes on Tuesday:
5/2 Louis van Gaal
4/1 Jurgen Klopp
11/2 Ryan Giggs
10/1 Alex Ferguson
14/1 Carlos Quieroz
16/1 Diego Simeone
20/1 Antonio Conte
20/1 Fabio Capello
20/1 Laurent Blanc
25/1 Guus Hiddink
25/1 Carlo Ancelotti
25/1 Frank de Boer
33/1 Pep Guardiola
33/1 Roberto Martinez
33/1 Maricio Pochettino
33/1 Gary Neville
40/1 Jose Mourinho
40/1 Michael Laudrup
50/1 Marco Bielsa
50/1 Andre Villas Boas
66/1 Brendan Rodgers
66/1 Cesare Prandelli
66/1 Ole Gunnar Solksjaer
80/1 Mark Hughes
These odds, supplied by British bookmaker William Hill, for the Manchester United manager on the first day of next season.
