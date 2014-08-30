Daley Blind of the Netherlands celebrates scoring their second goal during their 2014 World Cup third-place playoff against Brazil at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

LONDON Versatile Dutch international Daley Blind is set to join Manchester United after the English Premier League side agreed a fee of 17.5 million Euros (13.85 million pounds) with Dutch champions Ajax Amsterdam.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Ajax to sign Daley Blind, subject to a medical and personal terms," United said in a statement on Saturday.

"A further announcement will be made when the process is complete."

Blind, who can play at left back as well as a defensive midfielder, is set to reunite with United manager Louis van Gaal who was in charge of the Dutch team that finished third in the World Cup in Brazil last month.

The Dutch coach has had a difficult start to his reign at Old Trafford since stepping down from the national team, taking only one point from their first two league games.

Things hit a massive low after the much-changed side suffered a humbling 4-0 defeat at the hands of third tier MK Dons in the Capital One Cup on Wednesday.

United's struggles have come with their difficulties in adapting from their usual four at the back tactic to Van Gaal's preferred three man central defence.

In a bid to rectify the problems, the 20-times English champions have looked for new recruits and splashed out a British-record 59.7 million pounds to sign midfielder Angel Di Maria from Spanish side Real Madrid this week.

The Argentine is expected to make his debut later on Saturday when United make the short trip to Burnley for their Premier League clash.

Di Maria's international team mate Marcos Rojo will miss the match as the defender still awaits a work permit.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Patrick Johnston)