Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick will be out of action for up to six weeks with an Achilles injury, the Premier League champions said on Wednesday.

Carrick played in the 1-0 win over Arsenal last weekend having missed United's previous three games with the problem.

The 32-year-old, along with team mate Danny Welbeck, withdrew from the England squad on Tuesday for the friendly internationals against Chile and Germany.

England play Chile at Wembley on Friday and host Germany there four days later.

