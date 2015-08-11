Midfielder Michael Carrick thinks Manchester United's summer signings have quickly settled at Old Trafford and will do their bit in helping the club challenge for major honours this season.

"The new boys that have come in have settled very quickly," the 34-year-old told the club's website (www.manutd.com), adding that key additions in the right areas of the pitch had given United the chance to have a good season.

Manager Louis Van Gaal has signed five new players during the summer, including Germany captain Bastian Schweinsteiger from Bayern Munich, Morgan Schneiderlin from Southampton and Memphis Depay from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

Although Carrick says the new players have "all done really well", he especially effusive in his praise for Schweinsteiger, despite potentially having to compete with the 31-year-old for a starting berth.

"Basti is slightly different," Carrick said.

"He is new to England, but at the same time we all know exactly what he does and what he is all about.

"He has had an incredible career so far and he is going to have a big say in this team and this squad going forward," the United vice-captain added.

Carrick is not fazed by the increased competition for places in United's midfield this season.

"It is what this club is all about, having competition for places and a strong squad. That is how it should be," he said.

"We want to be challenging on all fronts. We want to be going for the Champions League, we want to be challenging for the league title and to do that you need a big squad, and strength in key areas," he added.

