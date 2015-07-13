Football - Manchester United v Arsenal - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 17/5/15Manchester United's David De Gea looks dejected after sustaining an injury before being substitutedAction Images via Reuters / Jason CairnduffLivepic

LONDON Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has been named in the Premier League club's squad for a pre-season tour of the United States despite reported interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old former Atletico Madrid player has been linked with a move to Real after goalkeeper Iker Casillas ended his 16-season spell at the Bernabeu by joining Porto.

De Gea was named in United's 26-man squad for the trip to the U.S. where the Old Trafford club will play four games in the international Champions Cup.

However, second-choice United goalkeeper Victor Valdes has not travelled and Brazilian right back Rafael, who has been linked with a move to Benfica as part of a swap deal for Argentina winger Nicolas Gaitan, was also not included.

