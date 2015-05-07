Daniel Carvajal of Spain (R) challenges Memphis Depay of the Netherlands during their international soccer friendly match at the Amsterdam Arena March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos

LONDON Dutch international forward Memphis Depay has agreed to join Manchester United when the transfer window opens in June, his club PSV Eindhoven said on Thursday.

United also confirmed the transfer and British media said the deal, subject to the 21-year-old passing a medical, was around 30 million euros (£22.2 million).

Depay has spent his entire career with PSV and finished as the Dutch league's top scorer with 21 goals as Phillip Cocu's side wrapped up their first title in seven seasons with three matches to spare.

"We are very proud of this upcoming transfer," PSV technical manager Marcel Brands told the PSV website (www.psv.nl).

"Memphis has gone through all the teams of the PSV youth academy and has played an important part in the national title this year.

"He's a wonderful exponent of our training and will make a nice transition to a magnificent club in a beautiful competition."

The 21-year-old, who can play on the left of a front three or as a central striker, scored two goals at last year's World Cup as the Netherlands finished third under the guidance of current United boss Louis van Gaal.

Depay will also link up with fellow international teammates Daley Blind and Robin van Persie at Old Trafford and the striker is looking forward to making the switch to the Premier League.

"I'm extremely grateful towards PSV and all the fans for believing in me," Depay said on Twitter.

"Now it's time to set my goals again on winning trophies with Manchester United."

(Reporting by Michael Hann; Editing by Justin Palmer/Mitch Phillips)