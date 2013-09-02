Belgium's Marouane Fellaini (L) celebrates after scoring against Serbia during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

LONDON Manchester United have signed Everton's powerful Belgium forward Marouane Fellaini for 27.5 million pounds, the Merseyside club said on their website (www.evertonfc.com) on Monday.

Fellaini, 25, was linked with a move to the Premier League champions throughout the transfer window although United's former Everton manager David Moyes left it late to finally land one of his main transfer targets.

($1 = 0.6425 British pounds)

(Editing by Ken Ferris)