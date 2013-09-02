London mayor approves Chelsea's new 'jewel' of a stadium
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
LONDON Manchester United have signed Everton's powerful Belgium forward Marouane Fellaini for 27.5 million pounds, the Merseyside club said on their website (www.evertonfc.com) on Monday.
Fellaini, 25, was linked with a move to the Premier League champions throughout the transfer window although United's former Everton manager David Moyes left it late to finally land one of his main transfer targets.
($1 = 0.6425 British pounds)
(Editing by Ken Ferris)
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
LONDON BT has beaten arch-rival Sky to retain the rights to broadcast Champions League soccer matches until 2021, agreeing to pay 1.2 billion pounds -- nearly a third more than last time.