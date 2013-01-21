Wenger rejects 'completely false' reports of Sanchez bust-up
LONDON Reports of a training ground bust-up between Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez and his Arsenal team mates are "completely false", manager Arsene Wenger said on Monday.
LONDON Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has been asked by the FA for his observations in relation to comments he made about officials after Tottenham Hotspur's late equaliser against the Premier League leaders on Sunday, an FA spokesman said on Monday.
Ferguson berated assistant referee Simon Beck for not giving his side a penalty following a foul on striker Wayne Rooney, an incident that could have given the visitors a good chance of taking a 2-0 lead.
"It was a clear penalty kick on Wayne Rooney but in no way was the linesman going to give that," Ferguson told Sky Sports.
Ferguson has until 6 p.m. British Time on Thursday to respond to the FA's enquiry.
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
LONDON Chelsea coach Antonio Conte welcomed the pressure other clubs are trying to maintain on his runaway Premier League leaders and said he expected a battle until the season is over.