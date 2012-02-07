SOFIA Bulgaria's second largest mobile operator Globul, controlled by Greek telecoms firm OTE, has signed a three-year sponsorship agreement with English football club Manchester United, Globul said on Tuesday.

"Under the agreement, Globul will offer the club's fans in Bulgaria access to exclusive Manchester United news, interviews, special features and other content over its mobile network," Globul said in a statement.

"Furthermore, Globul and Manchester United will jointly develop a promotional micro site in Bulgarian and English, specifically tailored for local supporters."

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

CSKA Sofia, the most successful Bulgarian club with 31 league titles, is also sponsored by Globul.

Manchester United's Bulgarian striker Dimitar Berbatov played for CSKA between 1998 and 2001 while the Old Trafford side are the most popular foreign club in Bulgaria.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov)