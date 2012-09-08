Manchester United's Phil Jones (L) and David De Gea react after their English Premier League soccer match against Sunderland in Sunderland, northern England May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON Manchester United defender Phil Jones could be out for up to two months after having a knee operation, the club has said.

Jones, 20, has yet to play this season after hurting his back in pre-season and suffered this latest injury in training this week.

A club spokesperson told The club's website (www.manutd.com): "Phil Jones has had surgery on a knee meniscus tear sustained in training that will require six to eight weeks of rehabilitation."

He is one of a number of sidelined United players including Wayne Rooney (gashed leg); Ashley Young (knee); Chris Smalling (foot)and Darren Fletcher who has a bowel illness.

Jones, whose last competitive appearance for United was on the last day of last season, went for a scan on his right knee which has confirmed he needs rest and rehabilitation through to early November at least.

(Reporting by Mike Collett)