United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
Athletic Bilbao has rejected a bid from Manchester United for midfielder Ander Herrera, the La Liga club said on Thursday.
"The Athletic Club wishes to report that this week it rejected an offer from Manchester United FC, estimated at 36 million euros (28.8 million pounds), to transfer the federation and economic rights of the player Ander Herrera," the club said in a statement on its website (www.athletic-club.net/).
The 24-year-old was reportedly a transfer target of sacked United coach David Moyes last season and was tipped to be Dutch coach Louis Van Gaal's first signing as new boss.
Herrera joined his hometown club Athletic in 2011 and last season helped them qualify for the Champions League.
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock powered past fourth-seeded Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 on Friday to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.