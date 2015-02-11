Football - Manchester United v Burnley - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 11/2/15Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal with a team sheet before the matchMandatory Credit: Action Images / Lee SmithLivepic

Manchester United's Adnan Januzaj (L) challenges Burnley's Scott Arfield during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Manchester United's Robin van Persie (R) scores his team's third goal from a penalty during their English Premier League soccer match against Burnley at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Manchester United's Chris Smalling (3rd R) scores the opening goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Burnley at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (R) celebrates with Chris Smalling after Smalling scored a goal during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Burnley's Scott Arfield (top) fouls Manchester United's Angel Di Maria to concede a penalty during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Louis van Gaal got the flip charts out this week to defend his tactics but his Manchester United team again looked laboured and uninspired in a 3-1 Premier League win over Burnley on Wednesday.

United were outplayed by the relegation strugglers for long periods at Old Trafford, although two goals from substitute Chris Smalling and a late Robin van Persie penalty lifted them to third in the table.

England striker Wayne Rooney was again deployed in midfield by Van Gaal who this week chose to defend his long-ball tactics which salvaged a draw against West Ham last time out.

"I didn't like this performance today," Dutchman Van Gaal told the BBC.

"Of course, we have won and the result is fantastic. But after this match you cannot say that we are going up and I want to progress every match."

Burnley dominated the early stages and United were disrupted when defender Phil Jones was forced off by injury but his replacement Smalling headed in the first goal just 22 seconds after coming on.

Burnley were undaunted by the setback, however, and forward Danny Ings equalised with a fine header after 12 minutes.

The visitors continued to pour forward and United goalkeeper made several saves to deny them before, three minutes into first-half stoppage time, Smalling again took advantage of defensive disorganisation to nod United ahead from Angel de Maria's cross.

Burnley tired in the second half but United failed to capitalise until the 82nd minute when Di Maria's pace earned the home side a penalty and Van Persie rifled home the spot-kick.

"It's a tough business we are in and this game can sometimes kick you in the rear." said Burnley manager Sean Dyche whose side are second-bottom, a point from safety.

"The manner, energy and organisation... it was all on show tonight. But we have to turn performances into wins. I thought Danny Ings was terrific. But I could say that about the whole team."

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Justin Palmer)