Football - Manchester United v Manchester City - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 12/4/15Chris Smalling celebrates scoring the fourth goal for Manchester United with team matesAction Images via Reuters / Jason CairnduffLivepic

LONDON Manchester United will finish at least fourth in the Premier League, earning a place in next season's Champions League qualifying round, following Liverpool's 3-1 defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday.

United, who missed out on Europe's elite club competition this season, are fourth in the table, two points behind third-placed Arsenal ahead of their meeting with the Londoners on Sunday.

Arsenal have a game in hand but, if they lose at Old Trafford, United could still finish third or even second if Manchester City are beaten in their last two games of the season.

Champions Chelsea qualify directly for the Champions League group stage along with the teams finishing second and third.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Tony Jimenez)