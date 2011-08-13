Manchester United's Patrice Evra (L) collides with Major League Soccer (MLS) All-Star Chris Wondolowski as they fight for a header during the MLS All-Star Game at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

MANCHESTER, England Premier League champions Manchester United are not planning any more transfer shopping with manager Alex Ferguson saying he is happy with his youthful squad.

United have splashed some cash in the close season, bringing in defender Phil Jones, winger Ashley Young and goalkeeper David De Gea for what local media have estimated to be a total of around 50 million pounds.

They have been heavily linked in the newspapers with a move to buy Netherlands midfielder Wesley Sneijder from Inter Milan but Ferguson dismissed the rumours.

"Forget anyone you like," the Scot replied when reporters asked if it was time they forgot about Sneijder. "I'm happy with the young players we've got.

"I'm certainly not looking to add (to the squad) and I've been saying that for weeks. You have all been writing differently -- you have been writing I'm going to buy this one, I'm going to buy that one but we've said nothing."

Ferguson was delighted by the performance of some of the club's youth team products, such as midfielder Tom Cleverley, in last Sunday's 3-2 comeback win over Manchester City in the Community Shield and could soon entrust them with bigger tasks.

"There is an emphasis on young players in the squad and there always has been," he told a news conference.

"It's the case with any young player who comes through a club ... that they can threaten anyone (senior players) because if they've got the ability and the temperament there is only one thing you can do and that's play them."

Even if some of the youngsters who inspired the second-half fightback against their neighbours are overlooked for Sunday's league opener at West Bromwich Albion, 20-year-old De Gea looks set to start.

Questions have been asked over the Spaniard's display against City last week but Ferguson defended him and said he would be fine in the Premier League with a bit of help from senior players like defenders Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic.

"He had no chance with the first goal...(for the second) he was stepping forward and took a step back and got himself a bit unbalanced," he said.

"It wasn't a goalkeeping mistake, more of a technical mistake in terms of his feet. He wouldn't be doing that again, it's just one of those things. The ball did move a bit, maybe about two feet. He will be fine.

"Any young goalkeeper who comes in and replaces Edwin van der Sar is going to need the support of Vidic and Ferdinand."

